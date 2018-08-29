Three Arrested In Abaco Over Marijuana And Cash Seizure

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THREE men were arrested in Abaco earlier this week after they were allegedly caught with cash and what is suspected to be marijuana.

According to ASP Terecita Pinder, shortly after 5pm on Monday officers went to an area of Forest Drive, Murphy Town where they searched a caravan, which had no licence plate. Two packages of suspected marijuana and a quantity of cash were found.

As a result, three male occupants were arrested and taken into custody.

In Grand Bahama, officers searched a residence in Freeport and arrested a man after illegal ammunition was discovered.

According to reports, shortly before 9pm on Monday officers of the Rapid Response Unit, acting on information, executed a search warrant at a residence on Bruce Avenue.

During a search of the house, .45 ammunition was found and a male resident at the residence was arrested and taken into police custody.