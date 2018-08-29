Two Accused Of Sex Attacks On Girls

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were yesterday arraigned on separate charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with young girls, one being charged with the offences against two dependents.

Ramal Colebrooke, 32, of Great Habour Cay, Berry Islands, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a dependent, related to attacks on two girls.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between Thursday, January 1, 2015 and Saturday, August 18, 2018.

According to court dockets, it is alleged that Colebrooke between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2016, while at Great Harbour Cay raped an eight-year-old girl, who was classified as a dependent at the time of the offence.

It is also alleged that Colebrooke, sometime between August 1, 2018, and August 18, 2018, while at Great Harbour Cay raped a ten-year-old girl, who was also classified as a dependent at the time of the offence.

Colebrooke was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to October 24 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until that time or until he is successful in securing bail from the Supreme Court.

In a separate matter, Costa Pierre, 22, of Black Village, stood before Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse.

It is alleged that Pierre on Monday, June 18, 2018, had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the case was adjourned to October 11 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was also denied and he was remanded to BDCS until that time or until he is successful in securing bail from the Supreme Court.