Up Close And Personal With Our 200, 400m National Champion

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ZURICH, Switzerland — In the last two years, Steven Gardiner has emerged as the Bahamian male track and field athlete to watch, having become the first to crack the 20 and 44-second barriers in the 200 and 400 metres respectively.

He currently holds the Bahamian national record of 43.87 which he set during a meet in Doha, Qatar on May 4. That came just after he lowered the 200m national record to 19.75 in Coral Gables, Florida, on April 7.

Before he returned to the Letzigrund Stadium to compete in his second consecutive International Amateur Athletic Federation’s Diamond League Final, Gardiner sat down with The Tribune yesterday to answer some candid, informal questions about himself.

INTERVIEW

Trib: Which event do you enjoy the most?

Gardiner: I enjoy the 200m because it’s shorter than the 400m. I don’t feel as tired as I do in the 200m as I do when I complete a 400m.

Trib: Of all the events you’ve competed in, which one would you consider the highlight for you?

Gardiner: I liked Budapest. I’m just sorry that I didn’t get to compete there this year. I still was able to go and watch the meet, so I hope to be back there next year.”

Trib: What would you consider your worse meet?

Gardiner: I may have had a bad race, but I don’t have any bad meets right now. That’s surprising, but I have enjoyed them all, even if I didn’t win.”

Trib: Out of all the places you’ve been, which have you enjoyed the most?

Gardiner: I think it would have to be Greece. Although I didn;t get to compete there, Greece would have to be number one for me. I just liked the whole atmosphere and the people there are so friendly.

Trib: What is your favorite color?

Gardiner: Red. I just like red.

Trib: What is your favorite movie?

Gardiner: All action movies. They ared all my favorites.

Trib: Favorite athlete that you admire?

Gardiner: I would say Shaunae. I don’t know. Same event, same management, same country, same sponsor.

Trib: What is your favorite food?

Gardiner: Anything other than pork. I went to a Seventh-Day Adventist school and we were told that we should not be eating pork. So I realy don’t like pork and I don’t eat it.

Trib: What is your favorite song?

Gardiner: There are so much, but I really liuke pop music.

Trib: What do you like to do during your off time?

Gardiner: I like to sleep and watch TV. I would say that I’m lazy because I would do nothing. I would watch TV, go to the mall and hang out with friends.

Trib: What is your pet peeve?

Gardiner: In track and field, I think going to meet to compete and it’s not on schedule. If I warm up and when it’s time to compete, they tell you that the race is delayed and you have to warm up agan. That really get me tired too. That’s what really annoys me.”

Trib: If you wasn’t competing in track and field, what would you be doing?

Gardiner: I probably would be in college or working in Global Marketing. I hope to pursue that in college or venture into on the job market after I’m done in track and field.

Trib: You’ve had a controversial issue with the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) after you didn’t run in the relays last year at the World Championships. How do you feel now that it’s over and done with and there was no sanctioning or anything that came out of it?

Gardiner: Before, I wasn’t letting it bother me because I had other important things to do. But it’s all good. I’m glad that it’s finished and random people on the street don’t have to ask me what’s going on. I’m just happen that it’s now finished and everybody can move on.

Trib: Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

Gardiner: I want to be the World champion and Olympic champion, just a champion overall.

Trib: What would you like to say to the Bahamian people who are watching you perform?

Gardiner: Thank you very much for your support. I see it all the time. Whether someone send me a picture of the newspaper or a clipping on radio and TV, I get it all the time. I just want to say thank you to everybody and to let you all know that I love you guys so much.