Dominican Accused Of Illegal Landing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN immigrant from the Dominican Republic was charged in the Freeport Magistrate's Court this week with illegal landing.

Manuel Hernandez Gomez, 31, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith and pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the particulars, immigration officials reported that on August 24, acting on information, officers went to a resort in the Lucaya area where they discovered the accused in one the rooms.

Gomez was questioned regarding his legal status in the country and could not produce anything to officers. He was taken to the Department of Immigration, and after a check of the Border Control System, there was no evidence Gomez entered the country legally.

After pleading guilty to the offence, Magistrate Smith ordered Gomez pay a $300 fine and in addition serve four months in prison. The magistrate ordered that he would serve an additional month if he fails to pay the fine.

Gomez was also ordered deported on completion of his custodial sentence at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence.