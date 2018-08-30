Gardiner Pulls Up In Weltklasse Zurich 400 Metres

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ZURICH, Switzerland: Misfortune followed Bahamian double national record holder Steven Gardiner for the second year as he pulled up in the International Amateur Athletic Federation's 2018 Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League Final men's 400 metres on Thursday night.

Last year, in his initial final, he stumbled at the starting blocks and opted not to go on. But the 6-foot, 2-inch Gardiner looked set to redeem himself this time as he came off the final curve ahead of the pack before the 30,000-plus capacity crowd of spectators at the Letzigrund Stadium.

Then his legs bucked, he stumbled, caught himself and tried to accelerate. As he attempted on once again to go for it, he couldn't manoeuvre and knelt on the track as American Fred Kerley surged to the front for the win in 44.80. It was a 1-2 finish for the USA as Nthan Strotter got second in 44.93 and Great Britain's Mahhew Hudson-Smith picked up third in 44.95.

As Gardiner, who celebrates his 23rd birthday on September 12, regained his composure and got up, Kerley was the first to check on him. No doubt disappointed again as he failed to cash in on a hefty cash prize that started at $50,000 for first place, he walked across the line in 47.37 for eighth place.

He was not immediately available for comments.

The drama for the Bahamas now switches to the Diamond League Finals on Friday at the Memorial Van Damme Memorial in Brussels, Belgium. Donald Thomas will be out to earn his share of the cash prize in the men's high jump, while Shaunae Miller-Uibo has opted only to chase after glory in the 200m.