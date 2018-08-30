Man Dies After Bar Shooting

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A MAN died in hospital Tuesday night after being shot multiple times outside a bar off Soldier Road.

The incident marks the 63rd murder for the year, according to The Tribune's records.

Police said shortly after 11pm, the man was sitting in his vehicle outside a bar in Kennedy Subdivision when he was approached by a group of men.

One of these men, armed with a gun, opened fire on the man, shooting him about the body, before the group escaped the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

He was later identified as Tarino Bevan White Jr, aged 23, of Willow Tree Street.

As investigations continue, police appealed to members of the public to come forward with information that may lead to solving this case.

The incident came four days after a man was fatally shot at an East Street web shop on Friday for which a man appeared in court yesterday and was charged with murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.