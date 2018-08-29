Super Cinema Sets Opening Target

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

FUSION Superplex, the $50m entertainment facility and movie theatre located at the junction of Gladstone Road and JFK Drive, is projected to have a November 2018 soft opening.

Yesterday, media houses and social media influencers were invited on a tour of the 100,000-square foot facility that features 17 brands ranging from restaurants to arcades.

Construction is ongoing at the centre, although the media was able to experience the major theatres and appreciate the stunning lakeside views.

Developers say while they anticipate a soft opening by late November they are also aiming for an October pre-launch.

The major attraction of the entertainment destination is its nine cinemas, which includes two “pure VIP” theatres. These feature spacious leather seats, adjustable headrests, blankets, and privacy panels.

The facility will feature the only IMAX theatre in the world that offers food and beverage service to seats. The butler service will bring restaurant-style food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to patrons during films.

The 4DX theatre features multi-sensory technology with 20 environmental effects, including seat motion, snow, fog and rain. The seating capacity is 124.

The IMAX screen is 80ft wide and 55ft high, 320 regular seats and 38 VIP seats.

The cost for all cinemas, from standard to VIP will range from $14-$35, Fusion Superplex CEO Carlos Foulkes revealed yesterday.

In terms of dining, Fusion will feature two restaurants, spearheaded by Executive Chef Emmanuel Gibson and Food and Beverage Director Devin Johnson. Both offer direct views of Lake Cunningham.

The complex will also include a Starbucks, the largest coffee lounge in the Bahamas, with outdoor and indoor seating.

SubZero nitrogen ice-cream will also be made right in front of patrons, and “customers can also choose dairy, yogurt, custard, lactose and sugar-free bases for their ice-cream.”

The entertainment facility also offers play areas, where children up to the age of 12 can have supervised fun. Adjacent is a quiet entertainment room where parents and guardians can choose to watch their children.

Another Fusion brand is the “Arena”. An E-Sports product, this “will feature local and international E-Sports competitions for both players and spectators with real time feeds.” All nine theatres are “Arena” equipped.

Fusion Superplex is also excited to offer “modern twists” on the entertainment experience.

“We have created an app and website that allow users to book and pay for a host of our service and products before they even arrive on property,” Chief Operating Officer Dominic Richards said in a statement.

He added “every aspect” of the experience will be able to be booked, ranging from valet parking to seating to supervised playtime for kids.

Another feature is ‘TimePlay’, which is an “on-screen cinema gaming app that allows viewers to earn points while playing on mobile devices before each movie,” the press release added.

These points can be redeemed at both Fusion and its partner brands.

The entire complex will also be available for bookings for private functions.