EDITOR, The Tribune.

US Embassy donates new harbour patrol craft - boat trailer, etc…this is a US global policy, big deal, they do it all round the world.

Pity they have not been able to train the RBDF to catch the poachers - smugglers and traffickers.

$240m in boats and harbour and still Haitian sailing sloops get through right uptown the front door of HMBS Coral Harbour whilst the RBDF play dominoes!

Task Force? Joking, surely!

L MURPHY

Nassau,

August 17, 2018.