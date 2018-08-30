EDITOR, The Tribune.
US Embassy donates new harbour patrol craft - boat trailer, etc…this is a US global policy, big deal, they do it all round the world.
Pity they have not been able to train the RBDF to catch the poachers - smugglers and traffickers.
$240m in boats and harbour and still Haitian sailing sloops get through right uptown the front door of HMBS Coral Harbour whilst the RBDF play dominoes!
Task Force? Joking, surely!
L MURPHY
Nassau,
August 17, 2018.
