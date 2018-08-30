21 Caught In Police Operation With Us

AN early morning joint law enforcement operation resulted in the arrest of 21 people for various offences, police said.
Police, defence force officials, and American law enforcement partners led a joint effort dubbed “Operation Recoil” which aimed to reduce crime, as well as target prolific offenders, members of organised criminal groups and wanted suspects.
Among those taken into custody, a man was was arrested at his home on Matthew Street in Nassau after his home was searched and a quantity of suspected marijuana was recovered.
A male resident of South West Ridge was arrested after his home was searched and a quantity of suspected marijuana and a large sum of cash was recovered.
Two women and and a man were taken into custody while at their home on Winders Terrance after the residence was also searched and marijuana was recovered.
Police also arrested a man and a woman of Step Street, Fox Hill for suspected marijuana possession.
Fourteen men “who are known prolific offenders” were also arrested for various criminal offences, police said.
Comments
Naughtydread 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
How comes it takes US presence to get anything done in this country!? When will the Bahamian people stop being so slack and careless?
xtreme2x 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
IT PUT A CLOUD OVER OUR LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. COULD THE 21 ARREST STILL BE ACCOMPLISH WITHOUT THE COPTER IN THE AIR? CHANCES ARE THE US WAS FLYING IN HELICOPTER AND NOT ON GROUND.
BahamasForBahamians 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
If we fire the entire Red Cabinet can we atleast keep Marvin Dames?
joeblow 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Does this suggests that despite the millions of dollars invested in our police they are incompetent and need supervision by our north American neighbors to do their job?
marrcus 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
Why are we arresting people for weed? When the world finally relaxes on this, will all these arrests be voided?
TalRussell 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
We seem have three solid comrade crown ministers and a PMO running interference - cause like Trump - only PM wants take credit. The forever messin his ministers PMO with "Acee" in charge - are best be left deal with PM's plan establish some kinds fantasy space-like station on planet Mars.
John 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
They always quote these figures but you never see that amount of persons going to jail or being charges. And was it really effective policing to disrupt the sleep and rest hours of almost the entire island to arrest persons for drugs? And always be suspect of any operation of which the Us is a part of. Just watch how they treat the minority sector of their own population when it comes to policing.
Marvin Dames got played into the fact that he participated into a "major drug sting operation" that netted 21 suspects! WOW!. Then they turn around and use this activity to brand The Bahamas as a major -narco trafficking state..
birdiestrachan 8 minutes ago
According to this report. they went into homes to arrest these people. If they have plans to make these drugs legal Why are they arresting them.
They must have had search warrants and these persons must have been suspected.
I guess this is the corruption roc wit doc is talking about.
SP 3 minutes ago
They targeted prolific offenders, members of organized criminal groups and wanted suspects, caught 21 persons, and NOT ONE former PLP or FNM politriction was nailed?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID