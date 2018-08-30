21 Caught In Police Operation With Us

AN early morning joint law enforcement operation resulted in the arrest of 21 people for various offences, police said.

Police, defence force officials, and American law enforcement partners led a joint effort dubbed “Operation Recoil” which aimed to reduce crime, as well as target prolific offenders, members of organised criminal groups and wanted suspects.

Among those taken into custody, a man was was arrested at his home on Matthew Street in Nassau after his home was searched and a quantity of suspected marijuana was recovered.

A male resident of South West Ridge was arrested after his home was searched and a quantity of suspected marijuana and a large sum of cash was recovered.

Two women and and a man were taken into custody while at their home on Winders Terrance after the residence was also searched and marijuana was recovered.

Police also arrested a man and a woman of Step Street, Fox Hill for suspected marijuana possession.

Fourteen men “who are known prolific offenders” were also arrested for various criminal offences, police said.