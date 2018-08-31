Two Businesses Damaged In Late Night Blaze

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

A FIRE at the Soldier Road Industrial Park on Wednesday night has destroyed two businesses operating out of the same building and affected at least eight jobs.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of of the fire, which destroyed BumperTech and Bahamas Foam late on Wednesday night. Fire Services director Superintendent Walter Evans said police received reports of the fire shortly after 11pm on Wednesday.



"Police Fire Services received a report of a warehouse fire located at the industrial park opposite the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute, just off Old Trial Road, which is just at the northern end of cemetery," said Supt Evans.

"Upon arrival, the units met flames coming from the roof section of a single storey metal structure, and officers were able to control the fire and stop the fire from spreading to the neighbouring companies. One, which is at the eastern end, the other which is at the western end."



A portion of the structure collapsed in the blaze.

At the scene yesterday, Merlin Adderley, BumperTech's owner and operator, expressed shock at the damages but was grateful that no one was injured.

"I've been here about ten years and Bahamas Foam as been here about five. I was here before they came in. I have about four persons working with me and I think it was the same amount for Bahamas Foam. We would bring in extra workers from time to time based on the work load. I'm just grateful that no one was injured. My main concern is the workers and having those people relying on you. They are my main concern with school just opening up," said Adderley, suggesting the incident was a setback but not a finishing blow for the business.

In a statement, the Bahamas Agriculture and Industrial Corporation said: "The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation wishes to advise the public that one of its buildings sustained serious damage due to a fire at our Solider Road Industrial Park.

"The fire was extinguished overnight by the Royal Bahamas Fire Department. The RBFD did a great job and we are very grateful for their timely response and professional service.



"Unfortunately, two of our tenants' businesses were affected by the fire but there was no loss of life or injury. We and the affected businesses await the report of the Royal Bahamas Fire Department following its investigation of the incident."