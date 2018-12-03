Climate Change A Threat To Us All

EDITOR, The Tribune.

No doubt the issue on everyone’s lips is the cost of electricity - we have now been re-warned by Minister Bannister that the prices we saw in last months’ bills might not be the highest as the fuel (diesel) purchased was at prices of three months ago and since then diesel prices have exceeded that level…retail over $5.00 a gallon.

Friday, as in last week a major significant Climate Change report was issued in the US…deny all you might are we going to sit back and be stupid? Small States like us can do little but if the US - China - India continue to pollute our air with CO2 and we add an LNG generation plant which is not as clean as the fuel suppliers argue a 45% increase in our local CO2 level will be evident and the associated health issues with that. Gasification needs a lot of water…where is that going to go?

President Trump might not agree but for sure we cannot continue pouring gases which are not supposed to be into the atmosphere without a grave danger of causing problems…simply put we are burning the protective ozone layer and getting too much sun.

Prime Minister please be exceptionally cautions not be had - taken for a ride on the contention that LNG is the panacea to resolve our issues.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

November 24, 2018.