Climate Change A Threat To Us All

EDITOR, The Tribune.
No doubt the issue on everyone’s lips is the cost of electricity - we have now been re-warned by Minister Bannister that the prices we saw in last months’ bills might not be the highest as the fuel (diesel) purchased was at prices of three months ago and since then diesel prices have exceeded that level…retail over $5.00 a gallon.
Friday, as in last week a major significant Climate Change report was issued in the US…deny all you might are we going to sit back and be stupid? Small States like us can do little but if the US - China - India continue to pollute our air with CO2 and we add an LNG generation plant which is not as clean as the fuel suppliers argue a 45% increase in our local CO2 level will be evident and the associated health issues with that. Gasification needs a lot of water…where is that going to go?
President Trump might not agree but for sure we cannot continue pouring gases which are not supposed to be into the atmosphere without a grave danger of causing problems…simply put we are burning the protective ozone layer and getting too much sun.
Prime Minister please be exceptionally cautions not be had - taken for a ride on the contention that LNG is the panacea to resolve our issues.
W THOMPSON
Nassau,
November 24, 2018.
Comments
ColumbusPillow 12 hours, 10 minutes ago
"pollute our air with CO2". Sir, please be advised that CO2 is what enables us to live on this planet. No CO2, no photosynthesis, no plants, no vegetation, NO LIFE. Geology informs us that present CO2 level is only 10% of what it was in the past. Suggest you study botany and geology a bit more.
ColumbusPillow 12 hours, 3 minutes ago
No nation can prosper unless it has access to relatively cheap power.. We are paying more than 6x what are our American friends pay. Natural gas is the most economic source of power. Other choices are at least 2x more costly. Plus it is the cleanest choice. Or would you prefer diesel?
Voice_of_Reason 11 hours, 45 minutes ago
It is letters like the above that frustrate and annoy me most about this country. People are happy to complain and always look for the negatives in everything but never come to the table with answers or suggestions how it can improve. How can it be right to burn thousands of gallons of diesel for power every day? Only burning coal for power could be worse! Things must move on. There is no single magic green bullet for power, but everyone wants it, nor is there a money tree to implement it. Making steps in the right direction can only help, LNG power is one small step.
Small nations can make a difference and can take the lead in showing the rest of the world how to do it. I read a fantastic story how a small area in the North of Great Britain (Teesside) has been selected as the first place in the world to build a gas fired power station that will emit no harmful gasses to the environment by using CCUS technology - zero emissions! Shell, the new LNG Operator, are one of the companies doing this. Why not open the door to these companies, their money and say yes I want power, but I want you to demonstrate to the world how it can be done here with no emissions.
concerned799 7 hours, 55 minutes ago
If Saudi Arabia land of oil is moving to do solar for electricity we can too. You can 3D print solar panels even! I guarantee a tender to move all of BEC to solar and a utility Tesla battery is the greenest and cheapest way to go. And remember if we don't do LNG then that is a fracking field somewhere in the world that won't have to be fracked.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID