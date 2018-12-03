Editorial: The Bahamian Work Force Is Today’S Challenge

IT WAS indeed a below-the-belt blow to learn from the World Bank that it is easier to do business in the war-torn West Bank and Gaza Strip than it is to do business in The Bahamas.

Deputy Prime Minister PK Turnquest himself seemed alarmed, complaining The Bahamas was frequently “short changed” by assessments from the World Bank and other international agencies, which often failed to account for improvements and reforms enacted by this nation.

In an interview with Tribune Business recently Mr Turnquest said there will be some legal changes and the implementation of technology solutions “that we think will bring about drastic improvements that warrant a significant upgrade.” However, although technology is a way forward, it is not the full solution. There has to be major improvement in The Bahamas’ workforce.

In a letter published in The Tribune earlier this year the writer complained of expatriate staff appearing in hotels while hotel managers were ignoring the large pool of Bahamians available from which to choose. An exasperated reader replied: “Always the same tired argument. Why would they pay more for a foreigner to come in and do the job when there are Bahamians available? The answer is simple, ‘qualified’ Bahamians are not available. If they were they would get hired. This should be a wake up call that we need to better educate and train our population. We are woefully unaware of just how unqualified we are as a nation.”

Before we go any further we must acknowledge there are many well qualified and responsible Bahamians in our country. However, there are not enough of them to fill strategic areas to maintain the standards a nation requires to deliver results efficiently. There are also many qualified Bahamians, who have settled abroad, many of them in executive positions. So there is nothing wrong with Bahamians who have a good education - and the right attitude - to see a job to efficient and timely completion. However, there are not enough of them.

Too many Bahamians believe that because they are Bahamians they are entitled — with or without effort — to the first pews in the nation — it would seem the only qualification needed is being born in The Bahamas. How many times — especially during the debate on whether Haitian children should be in Bahamian schools - have we not heard the argument that Haitian children should be removed from the classroom to give a Bahamian child a chance to win some of the prizes.

While after school the Bahamian child can be seen sitting on the blocks wasting time with his friends, the Haitian child, is at home studiously doing his homework. Of course, it is only commonsense as to who will be better disciplined and better educated to qualify to walk away with the prizes at school and eventually the responsible positions in the country. That’s the law of nature — those at the bottom, who work hard, naturally move into life’s top positions. While those who waste time enjoying themselves because they feel entitled are the loudest complainers about being cheated out of their birthright — something to which they were born, but failed to nurture.

Everyone knows the civil service is top heavy with too many staff who do not appreciate the fact that hard working Bahamians pay their salaries, Bahamians to whom they give indifferent service. Of course, there are exceptions to this statement. However, there are not enough exceptions to cover up the weaknesses of those who are not pulling their weight. As a result our nation trails behind the war-torn Gaza Strip for the ease of doing business – and it will continue to do so unless we understand that much of the fault lies with indifferent Bahamians.

As another letter writer spoke for many businesses —both Bahamian and foreign—when he wrote: “I have to take blood pressure pills and Ativan before I enter any government office. They work harder at not working than if they just did their job.”

This is the basis of the problem in a nutshell. There is no appreciation of time. In Immigration, for example, when a Bahamian cannot be found to hold a certain position, the business owner has to advertise abroad to search for a suitable applicant. When one is found, interviewed and a contract tentatively agreed, all negotiations are held in suspense awaiting a reply from Immigration as to whether it will issue a work permit so that he can be employed. Meanwhile the Bahamian businessman is not the only employer interested in the applicant, and it depends upon who can close the contract first as to who employs him. We understand there is now a shake-up in Immigration. It must be remembered it is not numbers that are required in that department, but people who understand the need of efficiency and that time is of the essence in business — maybe not to them, but to employers who are searching for the best personnel to keep their businesses competitive.

Today a teenager’s life hangs in the balance because of the indifference of Immigration. The 15-year-old needed urgent medical attention — she’s now in the US after much precious time has been lost — because of Immigration’s either indifference or incompetence, which started before the child was born.

The child’s mother was born in The Bahamas of two Haitian parents. On attaining the age of 18 she was entitled to apply for Bahamian citizenship. This she did. However, she had to wait another 13 years — thanks to the indifference of immigration staff – before she was granted citizenship. In the meantime her daughter was born before she got her Bahamian nationality and on birth the daughter inherited her mother’s Haitian nationality. Being only 15 the teenager was told she had to wait until she is 18 before she would be considered for Bahamian citizenship. Meanwhile, her life was hanging in the balance as time was ticking away. Eventually, concessions were made. Although too much time has been lost, the teenager is now receiving the medical care in Miami that is not available in Nassau. The question is: has too much time been lost to save her life? And, if so, where should the finger of blame be pointed?

We have concentrated on Immigration. But Immigration is not the only government Ministry failing in its duties. We could comment on each government department, starting with the Princess Margaret Hospital, but space will not allow it in this article.

However, unless and until there is a change of attitude in more of our Bahamian work force, the war-torn West Bank and Gaza Strip with continue to leave us trailing behind. It is the human factor with which government now has to wrestle.