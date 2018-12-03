Foreste Free After Closed-Door Hearing

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

SUPREME Court Justice Andrew Forbes has dismissed the habeas corpus application of Louisbin Foreste, who was deported in violation of a Supreme Court order.

However, Mr Foreste is not being detained by immigration officials.

The matter was heard in camera before Justice Forbes on Friday with McKell Bonaby representing Mr Foreste, and Gary Francis representing the crown.

Mr Bonaby told The Tribune: “As Mr Foreste was released from detention before today’s (Friday’s) hearing, there was no requirement for arguments to be given by me for his release or the Crown for his continued detention. His appearance in court spoke for itself.”

He added: “I have no comment on why the matter was heard in camera today.”

Mr Foreste, 24, returned to the country last Wednesday after having spent just over a month in Haiti. Prior to his deportation, he had been held at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for three weeks.

His return was confirmed by Attorney General Carl Bethel, who said it demonstrated the “reasonable” nature of the government.

“If someone apparently has strong documentation and if a procedural error was made, we address any apparent error, “ Mr Bethel said last week.

On Friday, Mr Bonaby said: “Mr Foreste was granted re-entry to the Bahamas two days ago and is no longer being detained by the Department of Immigration.

“The attorney general has already issued a statement with respect to procedural issues regarding the deportation. In my view, the application was successful.”

The Tribune exclusively reported on Mr Foreste’s case last week.

The 24-year-old was born in Abaco to Haitian parents, and later moved to Nassau with his siblings.

He was arrested by immigration officials on October 5, and deported on October 27.

Of Mr Foreste’s five siblings, his three sisters hold Bahamian citizenship while he and his older brother did not apply. Under the Constitution, persons born in the Bahamas to non-Bahamian parents are entitled to apply for Bahamian citizenship between the ages of 18 and 19.