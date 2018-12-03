Time For Minister To Resign

EDITOR, The Tribune

I have long been a political and fraternal supporter of the Hon Doctor Duane Sands (FNM-Elizabeth). He is a skilled medical practitioner but, in my view, a ‘bad’ politician and people’s person.

The now ongoing ‘strike’ by the major doctors’ union and the public utterance by the equally medically adroit Prime Minister, that he would have ‘a word’ with the President of that union are severe indictments on the effectiveness of Dr Sands remaining Minister of Health.

Dr Sands seems to be unique in antagonising personnel who fall under his permit as minister.. He also seems to be prone to verbal and political gaffes. The other month he admitted that ‘waste’ within the PHA system was endemic. He lamented that medical personnel were abandoning our health care system for greener pastures.

He also has been a bit slow on rolling out a sensible and saleable National Health Insurance Plan. Maybe he does not know what the hell he is doing?

The PM slapped Dr Sands straight in his face and on his semi-bald head (like mines) when he announced that he would get directly involved in negotiations.

Where is the Director of Labour? Where are the rest of those FNMs who crowed ‘ It’s the People’s Time?’ To God then, The Great Physician, Who said : ‘Physician heal thyself...’ , in all things be the glory.





ORTLAND H BODIE Jr

Nassau,

November 29, 2018.