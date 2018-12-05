Avengers’ Greg Taylor City Bowling League Mvp

THE most valuable player (MVP) from the City Bowling League competition last night was Greg Taylor of the Avengers with a 256 high game and a 604 high three game set.

The runner-up was Lee Davis of the Tenback Strikers-Lee’s Motor Works with a 601 second high set. Teammate Ryan Davis struck for the second high game of 237.

Leader in the ladies category was Xynea Johnson of the Brooklyn Strikers with a 236 high game and a 591 high three game series. She was followed by Driskell Rolle of the Asurewin Pocket Pleasers with a 196 second high game and a 542 second high set.

Team scores for the evening were:

Island Game Strokers 3, Checker’s Cafe 0; Telco Enterprises 3, Carib Construction 0; BEC Shockers 2, CDM Knights 1; NUA Crusaders 2, E&U Watercoolers 1; Brooklyn Strikers 2, Asurewin Pocket Pleasers 1; Clayton Gardiner & Associates 2, Bahamasair Flyers 1; The Avengers 2, Tenback Strikers - Lees Motor Works 1.