Avengers’ Greg Taylor City Bowling League Mvp

As of Wednesday, December 5, 2018

THE most valuable player (MVP) from the City Bowling League competition last night was Greg Taylor of the Avengers with a 256 high game and a 604 high three game set.

The runner-up was Lee Davis of the Tenback Strikers-Lee’s Motor Works with a 601 second high set. Teammate Ryan Davis struck for the second high game of 237.

Leader in the ladies category was Xynea Johnson of the Brooklyn Strikers with a 236 high game and a 591 high three game series. She was followed by Driskell Rolle of the Asurewin Pocket Pleasers with a 196 second high game and a 542 second high set.

Team scores for the evening were:

Island Game Strokers 3, Checker’s Cafe 0; Telco Enterprises 3, Carib Construction 0; BEC Shockers 2, CDM Knights 1; NUA Crusaders 2, E&U Watercoolers 1; Brooklyn Strikers 2, Asurewin Pocket Pleasers 1; Clayton Gardiner & Associates 2, Bahamasair Flyers 1; The Avengers 2, Tenback Strikers - Lees Motor Works 1.

