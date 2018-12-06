Man Robbed Of Cash

POLICE are searching for the men responsible for an armed robbery which occurred on Tuesday.
Shortly before 11pm, a man was standing in front of a business on Malcolm Road when he was approached by two armed men who robbed him of cash before getting into his silver 2004 Honda Accord, licence number AQ1040, and speeding away.
Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Fake news!!! Crime has gone way....WAAYYY... down, remember?
www.tribune242.com/news/2018/dec/06/m...
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID