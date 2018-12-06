Two Accused Of Killing

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

AN adult male and a teenager were yesterday arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges.

Ahmad Clarke, 21, of Acklins Street and Kortaz Coakley, 19, of Yellow Elder, stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder concerning an April 28 incident.

It is alleged that on the date in question, the pair murdered Christian Moree, and attempted to murder Romeo Moss and Tarsman Clarke.

The accused men were not required to enter pleas to the charges and the case was adjourned to February 13, 2019 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

They were both remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim, but can apply to the Supreme Court for bail.