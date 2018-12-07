Break In At Royal Bank Of Canada In Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bank of Canada in Freeport was broken into by culprits who shattered the large glass window gaining access into the bank early Friday morning.

According to reports, shortly after midnight police were alerted to an incident at a financial institution on Explorers Way and the Mall Drive.

When officers arrived at the bank, they discovered that an eastern window of the building had been smashed. During a search of the premises, officers found that the culprits had caused extensive damage.

ASP Terecita Pinder said that a representative of the bank reported that no cash was stolen.

She said the matter is under active police investigation.