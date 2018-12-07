Four Deny Owning Drugs With Intent To Supply

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THREE women and one man pleaded not guilty to possession of a quantity of Indian hemp with intent to supply yesterday.

Alex Sawyer, 33, and Eleanor Ross Major, 24, of Skyline Drive and Saberina Walker, 31, and Roeline Benjamin, 30, of Glinton Square were charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply. They were allegedly found together in possession of a quantity of Indian hemp on Dec 3.

Sawyer was also charged with a separate count of bribery. It was alleged he offered a police officer $1,000 as an inducement from performing an act in his capacity as a public servant.

The four were remanded to prison, and the matter adjourned to March 14, 2019.