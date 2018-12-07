Gambier Primary School Students Encouraged To 'Be A Hero'

By RIEL MAJOR

ENVIRONMENT Minister Romauld Ferreira continued his “Be a Hero” campaign Friday at Gambier Primary School.

The school-based campaign aims to change the mindset of young Bahamians about the environment and to instill pride in their surroundings.

Mr Ferreira told the students Bahamians should keep the country clean for themselves. There should be no expectation for visitors to do this job or value the Bahamas more than its citizens.



He said: "This is the 17th school and we’ve been having a fun time. We have to inspire and capture the minds of the young people so the seeds that we’re planting in the minds of the young people today. I’m fully aware that we may not reap the harvest (soon)… this is not a short term goal this is more of a long term goal.

"What’s next is to go to the remaining schools to talk to as many young people as possible to capture their imaginations to make sure they understand because their whole lives are in front of them. We are only renting this Bahamas and this space from them this is really their country and once they appreciate and internalise that I think we would have done a commendable job."

Mr Ferreira said once the campaign is completed in New Providence the next phase would be to implement this campaign to various schools in the family islands.

The wife of the prime minister, Patricia Minnis, attended to show her support for the “Be a Hero” campaign.

Mrs Minnis said she will fulfil her promise in getting the school's garden started.

She said: "When we talk about the environment; we are talking about our surroundings.

"I want you to teach your parents how to be a hero so when you see mommy or daddy throwing something out of the car you are going to tell them ‘heroes don't do that’.



"When you go home, if there is trash on the ground pick it up and (put it) in the garbage because heroes keep their surroundings clean."