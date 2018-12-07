Grand Bahama To Host Fred Stirrup Amateur Boxing Showdown

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Fred Stirrup Amateur Boxing Showdown is set for Saturday, March 16, in Freeport, Grand Bahama at the Wallace Groves Auditorium on East Sunrise Highway.

Bahamian boxing champion Meacher “Major Pain” is affiliated with the event that is expected to revitalize the sport of amateur boxing in Grand Bahama and pay tribute to Mr Fred Stirrup for his contributions to the sport.

At a press conference held at the Castaways Resort on Friday, event spokesman Peter Adderley said it is hoped that the event will serve as an annual event for talented young boxers to sharpen their skills, gain exposure, and move to the next level in boxing.



“Today’s event is representative of what will be dubbed the resurgence of amateur boxing in Grand Bahama,” Mr Adderley said.

He noted that while Meacher Major lives in Buffalo, New York, he remains committed to the sport here in The Bahamas, and more particularly sees Grand Bahama as the hub for amateur boxing in the country.

Mr Adderley said they look forward to talented boxers from throughout the country converging on Grand Bahama for keen competition. There also will be a professional exhibition on that night.



“We are delighted that Meacher has seen it fit to make GB the hub. We are also satisfied that his research has found an icon in the sport of boxing, and I dubbed him a Hall of Famer and living legend, Fred Stirrup, who has contributed as a trainer, an administrator, and a leader both locally, nationally, and internationally,” he stated.



According to Adderley, a series of events is planned leading up to March 16 where Meacher Major will visit with the various boxing camps, schools, and communities in Grand Bahama.



Mr Major said he is looking forward to the event and hopes to be able to provide opportunities for amateur boxers in Grand Bahama.

“I was here a few months ago when Mr Stirrup did an event (the Commonwealth Boxing Salute) and what I saw was an opportunity for young amateur boxers in Grand Bahama which have been neglected for decades,” he said.

He noted that amateur boxing in Freeport had been a neglected sport for many years.

“There were a lot of talented young fighters in Freeport. I am from Nassau and being one of the top amateur boxers at the time and moving on the professional ranking, Freeport had always been neglected.

“I feel now we have an opportunity to be representative of the Pan American Boxing Caribbean organization. The opportunity is here now for us to rebuild the sport of boxing here in GB and give these young kids an opportunity. And with me having a home base in Buffalo, NY, it would allow them to come over to training camp and further their talent,” Major said.



Fred Stirrup said he was humbled to be recognized in such a way by the event being named in his honour.

“It is good to be spoken about in good terms, but the equally big picture is here we have a son of the soil, Meacher Major, who has done fantastically well. He put himself in a position to be embraced by people from all areas of the world, particularly from the US, and Buffalo for him is like a home away from home. They love him in Buffalo, and a number of his associates want him to develop a programme in Buffalo and to deal with that exclusively.”

“So, we are certainly privileged that while he determined that he will engage in some exchange programmes with various islands in The Bahamas, he wants to make this (Freeport) the mecca for his programme, and I think that to me is equally as satisfying to me being honoured.”

“I think that GB will end up owing Meacher a debt of gratitude because I think his programme will certainly revitalize amateur boxing, and I believe it will be a catalyst for more growth in the local and national sports programme. I am happy to be associated with this programme, and I thank Meacher and his associates,” he said.

Nuvolari Chotoosingh, of the Ministry of Tourism, manager of sports tourism, indicated that the MOT is always receptive of such events that can bring guests to the island.

“We are open to speaking with Meacher and his team at the table as to how we can best move forward and assist them in that regard. We want to continue to have people come to the island, and putting people in the hotels and give them a great experience,” he said.



Karen Johnson, executive director of the YMCA, believes that the event augurs well for Grand Bahama in providing exposure and opportunities for young amateur boxers.

“I am happy to know that we are trying to create an avenue where young people can get exposure and opportunity to do more than just be here in GB,” she said.

She congratulated Mr Stirrup on being honoured and commended Meacher for what he is doing to revitalize amateur boxing in Grand Bahama.

Mr Adderley noted that there are several boxing camps on GB that Meacher is expected to visit to encourage boxers to be a part of the event.



“We want to inspire young talented boxers to see this as a way out, an opportunity for education and professional ranks, and we want to see GB become the amateur boxing hub in the country,” he said.