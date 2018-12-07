Pop-Up Farmer's Markets Bring In More Than $250,000

By RIEL MAJOR

BAHAMAS Agricultural & Industrial Corporation (BAIC) Executive Chairman Michael Foulkes announced Friday pop-up farmer’s markets around the capital have brought in more than $250,000 in revenue this year.

And as a show of thanks to customers for year-round spending, Mr Foulkes further announced that Saturday’s Gladstone Road pop-up will celebrate customer appreciation.

Customers who shop will receive a five per cent discount on all products and shopping hours will be extended from 3 pm to 5 pm.

He said Saturday also will be the last day this year for customers to shop at this location, adding all debt has been paid.

"Given that tomorrow is our Customer Appreciation Day, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the tens of thousands of customers who have patronized our Pop-Up Farmers Markets this year...Tomorrow is truly about them," Mr Foulkes said.

"As of to date, from 1st January, 2018 inclusive of our Pop-Up Farmers Market in Seabreeze last weekend, we have taken in a total of $253,617.91.

"We said in our Press Conference just over two weeks ago that, based on our plan for the remainder of the year, we expect that our total sales will be in excess of a quarter of a million dollars – we have achieved that already, as stated above! This coming weekend, we will continue to exceed it.

"About 73% of that amount represents direct payments to farmers of approximately $185,141.00. In fact, one of our Family Island farmers, up to the end of October, has been paid just shy of $35,000. From BAIC with no subsidy from the government and many others have been paid well in excess of the traditional $9,000. Government subsidy with no funds coming from the public purse."

Mr Foulkes said in January the corporation had debts due and owed at the time $3.1M, that included suspended group medical plans for staff, he is pleased to announce that "we have paid all of the arrears and we fully expect that come January, 2019 we will only have to pay for that month. Nothing, at all, will be owing."

He said: "We also had about 34 increments for staff, some overdue for months which meant back pay was due some employees. I am pleased to announce that all Increments are paid through to, and including, the end of November, 2018.

"In just over ten months, Bahamians have patronized the Pop-Up Farmers Market in the tens of thousands and we are extremely grateful for their continuing support. Our customers have told us that they have been very pleased with the affordable prices, the fresh produce every week, the high quality goods, exclusively Bahamian grown products and importantly, easily accessible.

"We will close out the year on Sunday, our first ever, the 9th December, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s old Bahamas Academy School on Wulff Road from 8am to 3pm. Many persons throughout the year have inquired as to when we would have a Sunday Pop-Up and we are pleased to answer their call and to close out the year with a Sunday Pop- Up Farmers Market."

Mr Foulkes said they are looking forward to a more prosperous Pop-Up Farmers Market in 2019 and the Gladstone Road location will recommence on January 19, 2019.