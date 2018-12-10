Should We Look Closer To Home For Business?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The compendium…heard that before under the FNM - remember those faxes when Hubert Ingraham was PM?

Did we make a mistake signing up for the EU-EPA?

Would we have been better off if we had looked closer to home in NAFTA - US, Canada, Mexico and potential expansion into South America?

Now consultation? Great sound bite but is the Minister of Finance saying the EU Banks with offices in Nassau agreed and endorsed this change?

Customs Management Act…Minister please re-read it the Controller has powers beyond powers if you intentionally make a false declaration…you do not need further excessive powers.

Mr Finance Minister…go on line or next time in the US go by a US Bank and try to open a bank account and see how easy it is? In and out in ten minutes at most. So why not in The Bahamas? Believe me the Europeans suffer through this sheet after sheet of Application forms, but why not in the US?

Shell Trading opening office…Minister we ain’t fool you know- the announcement that Shell’s Barbados office was closing came close with the BP&L announcement that Shell won that questioned RFP at BP&L…Shell is in the fuel business. Twenty-five ex-pats working there…four Bahamians…three secretaries and possibly a cleaning lady!

MALCOLM ALBURY

Nassau,

December 7, 2018.