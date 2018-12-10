Us Fugitive Caught In Nassau Nightclub

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

AN American wanted in the United States for multiple murder investigations and other alleged offences, was captured at a nightclub in New Providence on Saturday, according to local police.

Ronald Anthony Charles, who also goes by the alias “St Germain Christian Osures”, of Florida, was taken into custody around 2am on Saturday by the Royal Bahamas Police Forces’s special operations team “Steady the Land”.

According to police reports, the unit, acting on intelligence, went to a local night club on Carmichael Road where they identified Mr Charles and took him into custody.

He will be handed over to US authorities at some point this week, according to officials. Police said yesterday they did not know how, as a wanted suspect, he was able to gain entry into The Bahamas.

This comes days after The Tribune reported that a Bahamian man living in Atlanta has been declared a fugitive in the United States, going missing days before a jury found him guilty of rape, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Don Martin, 45, committed the crimes against a 13-year-old child. He is said to have fled five days into his trial.

Martin was released on a $15,000 bond with an ankle monitor shortly after his arrest in 2014.

A purported Facebook profile with his image suggests he has more than a dozen Bahamians as Facebook friends.

Bahamian police have not said if they are on the look-out for him.

US authorities have said Martin is originally from the Bahamas.