'Best Of The Best' Regatta Rocks Montagu Bay

MINISTER of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard (standing centre) made the winner’s presentation to the crew of New Legend, the Class A champion in the Best of the Best regatta. Also pictured are Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield (standing second left) and Minister of the Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle (standing third right). The regatta, staged in Montagu Bay from December 3 until the weekend, drew hundreds of enthusiastic spectators who came out to watch the Bahamian sloop sailors.
