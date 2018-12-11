With A Bodyguard, I Would Feel Safe Too

EDITOR, The Tribune

I don’t care what the Prime Minister or the Minister of National Security says we the People do not feel safe in our neighborhoods. He and his minister have bodyguards!

Fact (1) the RBDF if ever has stopped One Murder…they receive a 911 call and turn up to a murder scene.

Murder rate down? Yes we admit that but if you look at the real world over the past two years over 230 persons were murdered…that eliminated 230 people…RBDF have arrested how many people for murder? Get the line of thought? There are less people out who might be included to murder and to be murdered. Simple statistics.

Amendment to the Penal Code…surely the Customs Management Act also has to be amended? Why bring this AG-under the Customs Management Act the Controller has powers of the almighty when it comes to incorrect reporting of valuations and no limit as to how far back he may go.

Maybe best to reduce the $1,000.00 Duty Free exemption or the $235 million untaxed Florida purchases which this is…buy at home, surely this should be what Finance encourages not to buy in Miami?

D L MURRAY

Nassau

December 6, 2018