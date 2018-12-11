Grand Bahama Enjoying Lift In Tourism Sector

By DENISE MAYCOCK

MINISTER of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson highlighted revelations from the latest report from the Central Bank of the Bahamas which showed an overall increase of more than three percent in stop-over visitors to Grand Bahama, marking improvement in the island’s tourism sector.

“The government’s efforts have resulted in improvement in the tourism sector in Grand Bahama during the year-to-date 2018,” Mr Thompson said in a recent press statement.

Referring to the Central Bank of the Bahamas’ Monthly Economic and Financial Developments October 2018, published on December 3, Mr Thompson indicated the report showed improvement in Grand Bahama for the first nine months of the year, recovering from the huge decrease in 2017 of 39.5 percent.

The junior minister stated the report indicated in Grand Bahama, “Despite the ongoing challenges in room capacity after the closure of several hotels due to hurricane damage, stopover visitors to Grand Bahama firmed by 3.5 percent on a year-to-date basis, a reversal from the prior period’s 39.5 percent plunge.”

He further noted the report indicated a significant increase in online vacation rental bookings from AirBnB.

Mr Thompson said that in fact, Grand Bahama had showed a 44.2 percent increase which reflected the largest increase in the country.

He pointed out the report had indicated: “An analysis of the major markets revealed that bookings in Grand Bahama firmed by 44.2 percent, amid gains in both the entire home and hotel comparable listings.”

The minister stated the Ministry of Tourism will continue its online marketing and rebranding of Grand Bahama.

Additionally, he said the ministry is continuing to work with advertising agencies in promoting the Grand Lucayan resort to generate additional room occupancy in partnership with Bahamasair, American Airlines, Balearia Caribbean, and Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line through summer 2019.

It was noted that airlift to Grand Bahama island is also being addressed by the board of Bahamasair which expects delivery of the a 727-800 series jet aircraft in Spring 2019 for a summer airlift programme that will offer four-night rotations from several US gateways starting May 2019 through August 2019.



Mr Thompson also stated that over $3 million has been approved for renovations to Grand Lucayan and the process of choosing contractors has already started.

He said the hotel board is also working very hard on bookings for the next few months which could lead to at least one additional hotel property being reopened if necessary to accommodate the additional bookings.