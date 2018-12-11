Nassau Christmas Lights Costing Us $100,000 – But They'll Last For Years

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister revealed yesterday that the new Christmas lights erected around town cost just over $99,000.

The creative displays at major roundabouts were the responsibility of the Ministry of Works and are valued at $81,989.66, he told The Tribune.

“As long as no one steals them we should be able to use the items for a number of years just replacing the light bulbs as necessary,” Mr Bannister said. “If we average a 10 year life span of the units - we kept the crates so that they can be properly stored - then averaged over the 10 years, the decorations are just $8,000 per year.”

The breakdown for the roundabout displays and the cost of trucking to Tropical Shipping in Florida was $48,872.00. Additionally there was a $3,923.14 charge for Tropical Shipping Transportation from Florida to New Providence.

Duty and value added tax cost taxpayers $29,194.52 for a total cost $81,989.66.

For Bahamas Power and Light’s part, the electricity provider purchased decorative lights for streetlight poles for $10,645 with an estimated duty of $6,400.

Combined, both the ministry and BPL spent a total of $99,034.66.

The minister revealed the cost element of the lights after promising on Sunday to disclose the information in response to questions from The Tribune.

This year’s Christmas decorations were the result of “direct orders” and not contracted work, as has been the case previously, he revealed at the time.