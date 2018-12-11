Nassau Christmas Lights Costing Us $100,000 – But They'll Last For Years

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister revealed yesterday that the new Christmas lights erected around town cost just over $99,000.
The creative displays at major roundabouts were the responsibility of the Ministry of Works and are valued at $81,989.66, he told The Tribune.
“As long as no one steals them we should be able to use the items for a number of years just replacing the light bulbs as necessary,” Mr Bannister said. “If we average a 10 year life span of the units - we kept the crates so that they can be properly stored - then averaged over the 10 years, the decorations are just $8,000 per year.”
The breakdown for the roundabout displays and the cost of trucking to Tropical Shipping in Florida was $48,872.00. Additionally there was a $3,923.14 charge for Tropical Shipping Transportation from Florida to New Providence.
Duty and value added tax cost taxpayers $29,194.52 for a total cost $81,989.66.
For Bahamas Power and Light’s part, the electricity provider purchased decorative lights for streetlight poles for $10,645 with an estimated duty of $6,400.
Combined, both the ministry and BPL spent a total of $99,034.66.
The minister revealed the cost element of the lights after promising on Sunday to disclose the information in response to questions from The Tribune.
This year’s Christmas decorations were the result of “direct orders” and not contracted work, as has been the case previously, he revealed at the time.
TalRussell 10 hours, 31 minutes ago
Best comrade Desmond be out for all details crown's decorations and lights business cause it goin get out anyways... likes when he keeps says how these hereto Christmas decorations and lights were the result of “direct orders” -does that mean no politically contracted privileged $100,000 procurement broker of sorts ain't going be exposed later?
Bonefishpete 9 hours, 22 minutes ago
When deys gonna burlap the palm trees?
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 3 minutes ago
You mean the native tree condoms? I think Tal pointed that out
bcitizen 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
If they can find them next year.
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 1 minute ago
99,000 form who? I understand there was one former employee of a major corporation who set up a company in Florida and was ordering supplies for the local corporation from her own company. Somebody check with the FS
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 13 minutes ago
Now that's a BN-newsworthy scandal!!!!!
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
I don't mean to imply that that incident was related to the purchase of the Christmas supplies. I just noticed they went not detail about who transported them but didn't say where the items came from. if they hadn't mentioned the shipping might not have stuck out...or maybe it would have since I dnt trust them with this treasury money
TalRussell 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
You comrade bloggers, the mere asking too many procurement questions might give certain people christmas decorations and lights anxiety.
