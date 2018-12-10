Thanks For The Invitation, Brave . . . But Fnm’S Rebels Staying Put - For Now

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
WHILE saying there is no immediate need for him to now cross party lines, Free National Movement MP Frederick McAlpine yesterday said he was keeping his “options open” as relations between him and the governing party remain frigid.
Days after Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said at a party event it was time for former PLPs to return to the organisation, claiming that some FNMs who were once PLPs “want to come back home,” the outspoken MP said the invitation was “commendable” and was “what real leaders do”.
However, he said, he did not know if the comments were specifically directed at him, adding that he had not officially spoken with anyone in the PLP about becoming a member of the opposition party.
Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller added that although “politics makes strange bedfellows”, leaving the party under whose umbrella he was elected was not on his radar.
Expounding on his comments made Saturday, Mr Davis declined yesterday to reveal if there were any FNMs in talks with the PLP, saying he did not want to breach confidential conversations. However he told this newspaper he is aware there are disgruntled FNM ministers and MPs.
“I don’t know if I would consider it,” Mr McAlpine said yesterday in an interview with The Tribune. He was asked if he would ever consider leaving the FNM as the invitation was extended from the PLP leader. “I don’t know what tomorrow holds, but I would leave my options open.
“I think the Bahamas is searching for something. I don’t know right now if they can find it within the FNM or the PLP but I know that the Bahamas is searching and they want something better and I don’t know if the parties today are up to par to give them what they are searching for. The Bahamian people voted for change and they seem to think that they got much of the same.”
Asked about his relationship with the FNM, Mr McAlpine said his party has a communications problem.
“Still to this day communication seems to be a big divider, whether it’s with individuals or collectively there seems to be a major barrier.
“I mean you would have thought that by now reaching out to me, you would have thought that that would have happened. That has not happened. From the day I voted against (an increase in) VAT, that’s not happened. Leadership has not reached out.
“It would have made good political sense to reach out not just to me but perhaps to some of my other colleagues as well.”
The backbench MP said while there may be some in the party incensed by his refusal to tow the party line, many in his constituency have been encouraging and supportive.
“I would venture to say beyond my constituents, people in Grand Bahama have been very encouraging in many ways.
“I would hope that whatever decision I would make, I would first contact my constituents and speak with them, but at this time I don’t see the reason for me to have to make any decision at this time,” Mr McAlpine said.
When he was contacted yesterday, Mr Miller said his level of displeasure with the FNM has not got to such a level that he would consider leaving the party.
He said: “Nobody spoke to me. I can tell you that.
“You know I am new to this. This is my first time so you hear a lot of things from a lot of quarters (but) it’s not to that point. But what y’all say, politics makes strange bedfellows?
“But I am doing my best to represent the great Golden Isles constituency. That’s where my focus is, so that statement (from Mr Davis) wasn’t referring to me.
“I haven’t given it that much thought. That’s not presently on my radar,” Mr Miller said when The Tribune asked him if he would consider the move.
Expounding on his comments made Saturday, Mr Davis declined yesterday to reveal if there were any FNMs in talks with the PLP. However he said that Mr McAlpine, Mr Miller or even Centreville MP Reece Chipman could join his party if they desired.
“A lot of the conversations are held with me in confidence and I don’t breach persons confidence. But what I can say is that there are a number of disgruntled FNM MPs and ministers,” he told The Tribune.
However Mr Davis added that based on the conversations he would not say they were wanting to join the PLP, but he said the conversations were most likely them exploring and testing the waters.
“(Whether they join) that’s a matter for them. The PLP is a national organisation to which anyone could become a member. So if you want to join tomorrow you could join, it’s what you wish to do so if they wish, the party is there.
“Becoming a member requires some commitment and willingness to adhere to the philosophy, mission and governing documents relating to our relationship one to another.”
Mr McAlpine, Mr Miller, Mr Chipman and Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson all voted against the value added tax increase in June.
As a result, Mr McAlpine was fired as Hotel Corporation chairman while Mr Miller and Mr Robinson were fired from their parliamentary secretary posts for breach of the Manual of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure.
Mr Chipman had been fired previously in March as chairman of the Antiquities Monuments and Museums Corporation after defying Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ ultimatum to either tender his resignation or be fired.
All the backbenchers have at times held opposing views to those of their party.
