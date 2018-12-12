Abaco Police Investigate After Man Shot In The Leg

ABACO police are investigating a incident during which a man was shot in the leg.

According to police reports, shortly before 9pm on Monday, officers were called to Southside Road in Marsh Harbour where it was reported three armed men opened fired on a group of people outside a business. The gunmen fled the area on foot. A man was shot to the leg and was transported to local clinic where he was treated and discharged. Police are investigating the matter.

In Grand Bahama, police made two arrests on Monday. An American man was arrested for possession of ammunition at the Grand Bahama International Airport while another man was arrested by officers of the Mobile Division for possession of dangerous drugs. The men are expected to be charged in Magistrate’s Court this week.