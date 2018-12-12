Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Lpia

A PLANE carrying 21 passengers was forced to make an emergency landing at Lynden Pindling International Airport early yesterday morning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux confirmed the incident, telling The Tribune that Intercontinental Caribbean Airlines made the impromptu landing around 8.46am.

Providing further details, Tourism and Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said the aircraft experienced “hydraulic problems” and had to return to LPIA.

This was done without incident, Mr D’Aguilar said.

The Tribune was told the flight was headed to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.