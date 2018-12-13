35-Year-Old Arrested Over Break-In At Royal Bank Of Canada Branch

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with last week’s break-in at the Royal Bank of Canada’s Freeport branch.

Assistant Superintendent Terecita Pinder reported that shortly after 6pm Tuesday, officers of the Central Detective Unit arrested a man in the Coral Road area, in connection with the bank break-in.

According to police reports, last Friday morning police were alerted to an incident at a financial institution on Explorers Way and the Mall Drive. When officers arrived at the scene shortly after midnight, they discovered that a large eastern glass window was smashed and that someone had gained entry into the bank.

There was extensive damage inside, but bank representatives reported that no cash was stolen.

ASP Pinder said the suspect is expected to be arraigned this week in connection with the incident.