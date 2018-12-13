Bahamian And Jamaican Charged With Immigration Act Breaches

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO men - one Bahamian and the other Jamaican – were charged in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court this week for breach of the Immigration Act.

Bahamian James Paul Jacques, 40, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith with harbouring an undocumented person contrary to Section 47A (1) a of the Immigration Act.

Jacques, who was represented by Carlson Shurland, pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the particulars, on December 5, Jacques knowingly or recklessly or without reasonable cause, provided housing, board, and shelter to Cecil Reid, a Jamaican national.

Magistrate Smith ordered Jacques to pay a fine of $4,000 or serve a sentence of one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence.

Reid, 58, was charged with illegal landing contrary to Section 19 (1)b and (2) of the Immigration Act. Reid pleaded guilty to charge.

The particulars are that on December 5, Reid was found in the Bahamas, having arrived in the country without the leave of an immigration officer. Magistrate Smith convicted Reid of illegal landing and ordered that he pay a fine of $300 or serve two months at BDCS.

Both Jacques and Reid paid their fines. Reid was flown to the Nassau where he was detained at the Detention Centre to await deportation to Jamaica.