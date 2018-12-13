Man Shot Dead As He Walks In On Raid

A MAN was shot dead as he walked unsuspecting into an armed robbery of a store last night - a killing that comes just a day after the murder of the brother of 11-year-old Marco Archer, who was killed seven years ago.

The latest killing came at a business on First Street, Coconut Grove, where, shortly before 6pm, two armed men entered and held the employees at bay while they robbed the store of an undetermined amount of cash.

The shooting came as the raiders fled - when a male customer entered the building as they were leaving.

One of the gunmen shot the man as the robbers departed. Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.