Arrests In Grand Bahama Over Drugs, Firearms And Ammunition

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Police made several arrests this week in connection with drugs, firearms and ammunition possession.

According to ASP Terecita Pinder, officers of the Rapid Response Unit arrested four males shortly after 8pm on Wednesday, December 12, at a residence on Adventurers Way, where they discovered a .40 pistol with seven rounds of ammunition.

She also reported that on Thursday, December 13, officers of the Mobile Division arrested three men shortly after 9pm in the area of Amberjack Street. While searching a vehicle, officers discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana and arrested the three male occupants.

Investigations are continuing into the matters.