Man Jailed For Shopbreaking, Stealing, And Causing Damage

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

Moses Storr, 35, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison after pleading guilty in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Friday to charges of shopbreaking, stealing, and causing damage.

Storr, who has no known address, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Court Two on two counts of shopbreaking, two counts of causing damage, and stealing.

He pleaded guilty to breaking into a security company and stealing two firearms, which he later sold for less than $100 each.

Magistrate Smith said that the offence was an egregious one.

“Two firearms are floating in the public that can cause deadly affliction for persons out there,” he told the accused.

Storr told the magistrate that he was employed at the security company he had broken into and stolen the two firearms. He sold one of the guns for $70, and the second for $40.

“Where are the guns?” asked Magistrate Smith. The accused said he went to the ghetto and sold the guns.

“Did you give police the information?” The judge asked. “No,” Storr replied. When asked to whom he had sold the firearms, Storr said that he did not know the persons.

Storr told Magistrate Smith that it was difficult for him to find employment after losing his job as a security officer. He said that he has a drug habit, and had been to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre for his drug addiction.



Magistrate Smith asked Storr what kind of drugs he takes. Storr said he has been using “rock cocaine” for the past two to three years.

Storr pleaded guilty to shopbreaking and causing damage in connection with the break-in at the Royal Bank of Canada, in Freeport, on December 7. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage at Krosstown premises.



Magistrate Smith told Storr that he was giving him credit for saving the court’s time and pleading guilty at the first opportunity.

He convicted him of the offences and sentenced him to four years and six months imprisonment for the shopbreaking and stealing two firearms from the security company; two years imprisonment for shopbreaking and causing damage at the Royal Bank of Canada, and one-year imprisonment for causing damage at Krosstown.

Magistrate Smith said that the sentences are to run concurrently.



In other court matters, four men were charged with firearms and ammunition possession.

Mario Lowe, 27, of Explorers Way, Freeport; Pharoah Shepherd, 20, of Rum Cay Place, Hawksbill; Terry Pratt, 31, of East Explorers Way, Freeport; and Glen White, 33, of Pinta Avenue, were charged in Court Three before Magistrate Rengin Johnson for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Lowe pleaded guilty to the charges, and Magistrate Johnson set down sentencing for Monday, December 17. Pratt, White, and Shepherd pleaded not guilty to the charges, and their matters were adjourned to February 11, 2019, for trial.