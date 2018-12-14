Spreading Christmas Cheer In Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) with the Ministry of Tourism held an annual gift-giving event at Freeport Harbour on Tuesday spreading Christmas cheer to over 200 students on Grand Bahama.

Despite chilly and breezy conditions, the students enjoyed the outing and were treated to a hot meal, drink, and cupcakes. And each child was presented with a gift from Santa Claus and Mrs Claus.

The crew of the Norwegian Sky dressed up as Santa’s elves and provided festive entertainment. Drexel Arde of Norwegian Cruise Line said the company was pleased to be a part of such an event.

“We love doing this. We have some 50 crew members here today, and it is a pleasure doing this every year,” he said.

Nuvolari Chotoosingh, manager of maritime tourism with the Ministry of Tourism, said every year the FCCA holds its annual gift-giving event in the Caribbean region.

“We do this every year in conjunction with FCCA, and we want to give something back to the kids on the island,” he said. “This is something the FCCA does throughout the Caribbean, which is the number one coolest region in the world.

Leslie Newton, principal of Martin Town Primary School, commended FCCA and the Ministry of Tourism for hosting such a special event. “I think any event that gives back to the children is an awesome one, especially during this festive season. Today, we brought about 25 students, and they just love this event,” she said.