Courts Need To Show The Way

In the last fortnight, social media has been obsessed by the PM’s silly remarks about Bahamians having lost their fear of crime under his watch. While foolish remarks by our prime minister have long since become as newsworthy as the sunrise, it is sad to see the focus of the discussion about crime once again misdirecting itself: this time onto the absurd distinction of whether 90 or 110 Bahamians were slaughtered with illegal guns in a given year.

The fact is that, whatever the ultimate causes underlying crime, the two proximate causes are obviously the easy availability of illegal firearms (as demonstrated by the latest killing in the course of a commonplace robbery in Coconut Grove), and the courts’ constant bailing of repeat offenders.

While the media spends its energies reacting to the latest politicisation of crime, apparently nobody takes notice of stories like that appearing on page 7 of last Thursday’s Guardian, where a man charged with two gun murders (including that of an eight-year-old boy) was merely fined for breach of his bail conditions (removing his ankle bracelet) rather than re-imprisoned. The combined fines and penalties totaled some $8,000. One wonders whether magistrates in such cases consider where bailed individuals will find the money to pay their fines, and whether financial, rather than custodial, penalties may actually be an inducement to further criminal activity.

Elsewhere in the media, two men received sentences of three years for possession of an AK-47 assault rifle (a high-powered weapon used in war zones). Again, stories like these are given little prominence (and no editorial comment) while silly statements by politicians occupy the headlines.

The media should stay focused. The criminal courts are our immediate problem. They set society-wide behavioral norms by their sentencing and their bad bail decisions result in most of the criminal mayhem being experienced in the modern Bahamas. If they are controlled better, violent crime in The Bahamas will not cease, but it will drop dramatically. Then some silly politician can claim the credit.

ANDREW ALLEN

Nassau

December 14, 2018