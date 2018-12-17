Fugitive From Us Caught At Airport

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN declared a fugitive in the United States was caught at the Lynden Pindling International Airport on Saturday attempting to flee the country, police said.

It is not clear when Don Martin, 45, entered the Bahamas, but he went missing in Atlanta this month, days before a jury found him guilty of rape, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and cruelty to children in the first degree.

He is said to have committed the crime against a 13-year-old. He fled Atlanta five days into his trial.

According to local police, authorities were called to the international terminal of LPIA shortly after 5pm on Saturday. Martin is originally from Martin Town, Grand Bahama, police said, and it is expected he will be extradited back to the US.



In a media release about the case, the Office of the Fulton County District Attorney recounted the criminal case against Martin, noting it began after Atlanta police responded to a private residence on 2011 about a sexual battery call.

The victim told authorities Martin molested her more than 30 times between 2005 and 2011 and recalled being sexually assaulted on her 12th birthday.

Martin was released on a $15,000 bond with an ankle monitor shortly after his arrest in 2014.

The Tribune asked Bahamian police if they were on the lookout for Martin over a week ago, but officers did not respond at the time.