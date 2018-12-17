Man Held After Marijuana Find

DRUG Enforcement Unit officers in Grand Bahama arrested one man and seized more than 20 pounds of suspected marijuana in two separate incidents.

Shortly after 6pm on Saturday, DEU officers were in the area of East Atlantic Drive when they arrested a 33-year-old Freeport man found in possession of 10 pounds of suspected marijuana in his vehicle. The drugs have a street value of $10,000, police said.

Officers also found a .38 revolver and four rounds of ammunition in the car.

In a second incident, DEU officers acting on information went to Gough Lane and found 10.5 pounds of suspected marijuana in an abandoned building. The drugs have an estimated street value of $10,500.

No arrests were made in the second incident.