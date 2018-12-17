Too Many Guns Are Coming In From Us

EDITOR, The Tribune

There is a craft which politicians need to learn when to talk and when to simply shut up and be quiet!

Murder rate? Perfect example…yes probably 2018 we will have under 100 murder cases but is that really something to shout about?

2016 over 100…followed in 2017 another 100 and over 150 arrested and charged so the victims and the doers over 350 people in the criminal element.

Take a statistical position of odds…how many persons with criminal intent are there? We constantly hear of a few a small group - how big? 300-400-500?

Between 2016-2017 we have collectively 350 persons so I ask how many more are there that might commit a murder or the odds of being a victim?

Statistically the murder rate had to be reducing so there is nothing to crow about.

Guns seemingly pour in from the US and the US seemingly can’t stop it - they produce the guns not The Bahamas. Why don’t we read the riot act to the US…look every year you write us up in your, US, annual reports but our report on the US will start with…the US TSA-US Customs seem unable to control the trafficking of firearms to The Bahamas. The majority of murders are with US manufactured guns.

Would a boycott by Ministers of Embassy functions and contact send a stronger message? It is worth a try as nothing else seems to work and they continue to criticise. Have no contact at all.

P YOUNG

Nassau

December 10, 2018