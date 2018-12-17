We’Re No Fools - We’Re Just Tired

EDITOR, The Tribune

PM so correct on the future for electricity but we cannot forget the 80MW Standby generator RFP…or the pre-RFP contractor - is still in place therefore the RFP was ‘not issued’?

To boot somehow the 80MW has been increased to a further 10-12MW without any RFP. We are not fools – we are tired. How many are watching the streets of Paris…do we have to go to the streets with Yellow Jackets to get reprieve from this millstone around our necks?

The hundreds of second-handed Japanese cars - question are they up to US standards on emissions? If not our CO2 emission levels are going to shoot to the heaven.

LNG - where does Shell intend to flush the fresh water needed for the converter? Highly polluted where Mr Heastie?

PM Minnis finally has been won over – Solar first, sir.

W SMITH

Nassau

December 10, 2018