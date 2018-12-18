12 Migrants Held In Bimini

By RIEL MAJOR

TWELVE undocumented immigrants were captured on South Bimini by the combined efforts of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and police officers stationed on the island on Sunday.

According to police, shortly after 11am, Bimini division officers along with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force went to a local resort on the island. Officers boarded a 36ft vessel that was docked at the resort to discover 12 undocumented immigrants, which included of nine men and three women.

Officers searched the vessel and also found an undisclosed amount of suspected marijuana.

The captain, an inhabitant of New Providence, of the vessel was arrested and taken into police custody.

Among the immigrants were one Dominican, one Venezuelan, three Ecuadorians and seven Chinese. They were turned over to Department of Immigration authorities.

Investigations are continuing in this matter.