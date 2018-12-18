Couple Shot Dead In Joan's Heights

A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in Joan’s Heights just after midnight on Tuesday.

According to reports, the couple had pulled up to a residence on New Hope Drive when they were shot.

Police discovered the man inside the vehicle and the woman lying in front of a home. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The woman was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries a short time later.

The victims have been identified as 29-year-old James Johnson and 24-year-old Kevisha Kerika Richards of New Hope Drive.

Police are appealing to members of the public with any information that can assist in identifying the suspect(s) to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.