Diver Found Dead Off Exuma Cays

POLICE are investigating an alleged drowning that occurred in the Exuma Cays on Sunday.

According to reports, shortly before 11am, some people were on a diving excursion in the Exuma Cays, between Highborne Cay and Allan Cay, when one of the divers was discovered unresponsive in the water. The man was pulled from the water, and CPR was administered, but was unsuccessful.

He was transported to a hospital on New Providence, where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is ongoing.