Internet Sensation Jeremy Archer On Indecent Exposure Charge

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

INTERNET sensation Jeremy Archer will stand trial next month accused of exposing himself inappropriately in a public place last month.

The 35-year-old with no fixed address was arraigned before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister on a single count of indecent exposure stemming from the alleged November 10 incident.

Archer pleaded not guilty to the charge and the case was adjourned to January 29, 2019, for trial.

He was remanded into custody until then.

Archer, who according to family has mental health issues, is known for his flamboyant personality frequently captured on cell phone video and posted to social media.