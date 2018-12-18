‘Over-The-Hill Schemes Help To Reduce Crime’

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

BAIN and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson yesterday said recent initiatives in Over-the-Hill constituencies are helping to “decrease the level of crime” in these communities.

Mr Robinson made these remarks yesterday during a meeting of the Environmental Monitors Programme, an initiative of the Over-the-Hill Rejuvenation Partnership. The programme will also see to the removal and demolition of derelict cars and houses in the area.

Also in attendance were Environment and Housing Minister Romauld Ferreira, Over-the-Hill Project Manager Rocky Nesbitt, and Centreville MP Reece Chipman.

“We started December 4 of this year with 42 persons who will be trained for ten weeks, and they will be trained by the Department of Environmental Health, also (in) CPR, first-aid, and by (the National Emergency Management Agency) NEMA,” Mr Nesbitt said.

“They will be dealing with the Community Emergency Response Management, so in the event there is a manmade or natural disaster, these persons will be certified and skilled so that they could assist NEMA in their emergency management strategy.”

Mr Nesbitt added after the training period, in February 2019, the participants will sign a contract with and by managed by the Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS).

Modelled after the government’s 52-week programme, this initiative is a paid full-time job for which the government will pay National Insurance Board contributions. Mr Nesbitt added after a year is complete, there will be an assessment to see if more persons are needed.

“The Over-the-Hill community, in the words of Paul Adderley, is the cradle of black Bahamian civilisation,” Mr Ferreira said at the event. “That being said, it’s very important we come to where it sort of began. And what we want to do essentially is partner with any entity, any organisation, any church group, any civic group, any (non-governmental organisation), any school, any like-minded individual, in the beautification of our country.”

Noting illegal dumping is an issue “throughout our country,” particularly in New Providence, Mr Ferreira added this did not occur overnight, and thus fixing it “won’t be an overnight issue” and will require everyone working together, regardless of background.



The environment minister also said if it comes to it, those who disregard the law will be prosecuted.

“And then you’ll see us embark on a prosecutorial element as well, where regrettably, some people need to be prosecuted in order to comply with environmental legislation. But all of these facets are important.”

Mr Ferreira went on to reiterate his call for all civic groups to work with his ministry on the endeavour, and extended the invitation to various media outlets.

Mr Robinson also spoke to reporters on the programme.

“The Environmental Monitors Programme is an initiative that falls under the Over-the-Hill (Rejuvenation) Partnership initiative,” he said. “And what this does is it provides 42 jobs for individuals both in the Centreville and the Bain and Grants Town constituency.

“And it allows for them, these are people who live inside of the community, to be able to monitor illegal dumping and derelict vehicles that are being just randomly dumped off in people’s yards, et cetera.

“I think this is a great initiative…because it gives individuals a sense of pride to be able to work within their community…And they’re able to earn a stipend while doing so. And it’s not just about cleaning up the area for visitors and guests who may pass through, but it’s for our own health and our own livelihood. So I think this will go a long way, given the fact that they’ll have certification.”

When asked if these initiatives will contribute to a safer Bain and Grants Town, Mr Robinson said: “Absolutely. When we have the opportunity to clear down these overgrown bush areas that are right next door to people’s houses and windows where drug dealers may smuggle and have drugs inside the abandoned buildings and the old, derelict vehicles — removing (them) helps to decrease the level of crime that we may see in the various (constituencies).

“So I think this programme will help to put a dent inside even criminal activities within the community. “

Regarding the fear of crime in his constituency, Mr Robinson said he thinks the community has been “pulling together” to target this issue and like all Bahamians remain hopeful. He also said the police force has been doing a “tremendous job” in its crime-fighting efforts.

During his presentation, Mr Nesbitt said through this project, derelict houses and cars will become a “thing of the past”.

He clarified this to The Tribune, saying: “At this point in time, we are doing title searches, and they will be assisted by Ministry of Works.

“So, once we are able to find true ownership of the vehicles, with proof of documents, etc, we’ll come into an arrangement so that we can, of course, by the government, by the prime minister, Office of the Prime Minister- demolish by those buildings.

“We are looking at repurposing of lots for positive, green spaces. We’re also looking at a community centre, we’re looking at backyard farming, urban farming, et cetera.”

When asked how long it will take to determine ownership, Mr Nesbitt said: “The government, at this point in time, is initiating with (a) land audit, and that should commence 2019. We’ll use that information moving forward. So this process could take a year or two.”

He added if people can show proof of documentation of these homes, the government will pay costs to knock them down. He also said one home off Rupert Dean Lane was demolished over the weekend.