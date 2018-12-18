Pm Visits Family Islands

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis spent much of yesterday bringing Christmas cheer to Family Island residents along with assurances that his administration was working to eliminate discrimination between the capital and the islands.

The holiday tour began yesterday with visits to Mayaguana, Acklins and Crooked Island.Patricia Minnis, Dr Minnis’ wife, was also with him and took toys along for the children.

The nation’s leader also used the trip to encourage voters to support MICAL MP Miriam Emmanuel in the 2022 general election.

“When I came into power, one of the commitments that we made were that there were several issues and areas that were dear to my heart and very personal to me and that was the Family Islands and impoverished areas and we’ve made a commitment to uplifting the Family Islands to ensure that there is no discrimination between Nassau and the Family Islands,” Dr Minnis said as he spoke in Acklins.

“But Christmas time is a time for giving, love, respect and a time to be with both family and friends and I made a commitment that I will travel throughout all the Family Islands as much as I can before the Christmas season. And those that I am not able to complete before Christmas that were not listed, and they called me already stating that their island was not mentioned (for) example Long Island, I will be there in the new year, example Eleuthera I will be there in the new year, Cat Island and Grand Bahama I am always there so Christmas is every day for Grand Bahama.”

He continued: “I think (this) is always better rather than me sending a Christmas message via your member of Parliament Miriam (or other officials), but I thought it’s essential for me to come and give my personal Christmas greetings to you. I think a personal touch is better than via technology.”

Dr Minnis said he will continue touring this week in several parts of Andros for what he called the first time any prime minister visited several islands during the yuletide season.