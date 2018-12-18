Second Group Of Fishermen In A Week Detained

FOR the second time within a week, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force arrested a group of Dominican fishermen for illegally operating in Bahamian waters.

Two Dominican small, go-fast type boats were apprehended at 11am yesterday just off North East Point, Inagua by the RBDF while on routine patrol. Onboard were seven Dominican fishermen along with several air compressors and containers of gasoline.

The Dominicans were taken into custody and handed over to police and immigration officials at Great Inagua, and will be transported to New Providence where they will be charged for various fishing offences. Both skiffs and the fishing apparatus were all confiscated and handed over to police for further processing.

A week ago, on December 11, another seven Dominican fishermen were arrested by the RBDF off Inagua. They have since been charged before the courts on several counts resulting in sentences up to nine months and $413,000 in fines.

RBDF Commodore Tellis Bethel said he applauds the efforts of the officers and marines “who continue to perform their duties at high levels,” a RBDF press release noted.