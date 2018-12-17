Stranded Couple: Help Us Get Home

By RIEL MAJOR

AN American couple is currently stranded in The Bahamas without passports and no funds to return back to Kentucky after missing their return cruise due to a medical emergency.

Rose Johnson and Michelle Manuel, who are married, were gifted a cruise by friends to the country last weekend.

They said the only documentation needed to board the cruise was a birth certificate so the two don’t have passports in their possession.

Their vacation was on the right track until “Rose became deathly sick and was transferred to the infirmary on the ship where they gave her fluids and three different medications, which didn’t help over the course of two hours,” said Dillion Ray Roberts, who created a GoFundMe page for the couple.

According to the GoFundMe page, Ms Johnson was transferred to a local hospital and was reportedly turned away due to a lack of funds and insurance. The disabled women reportedly lives on a fixed income and has insurance – Medicare – that only covers medical costs inside the United States.

Ms Johnson then was transferred to another hospital and was admitted. Doctors would not clear Ms Johnson and unfortunately the cruise line, protecting the health of other passengers, banned Ms Johnson from the ship.

Mr Roberts wrote: “Rose has an obstructed bowel and will need surgery. They informed us that she would need $750 cash or Western Union, which we couldn’t do because we are in the middle of the ocean. (The price) went higher up and (they) went ahead to do the scan because they said it was an emergency.

“They informed us that they’re at over $2,000 in medical bills (not including the CT scan) already and they haven’t even performed her surgery! Their insurance won’t pay because they’re out of the United States... this isn’t what we hoped for.”

Mr Roberts said they thought they would be able to get Ms Johnson home for the surgery in the United States but her condition worsened.

“We are in contact with US Embassy but Rose is still admitted to the hospital…Not sure of anything else yet,” Mr Roberts wrote.

According to WKYT, a news station based in Kentucky, Ms Manuel described the situation as “overwhelming.”

“I just keep telling everybody, ‘we didn’t plan for this. We didn’t plan for this to happen,’” Ms Manuel told WKYT via video chat from the hospital on Sunday.

The two are seeking the public’s help to raise funds to assist with existing medical bills and travel cost back to Kentucky.

The GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/help-us-get-home-stranded-in-foreign-country, raised more than $3,400 up to press time.